The democrats were freaking out about the Del Rio border problem.

But they weren’t freaking out about the massive invasion of illegals, mostly Haitians, into our country. They were freaking out that they looked bad after Fox News exposed the crisis with a drone.

So the democrats tried to shut down the airspace for the drone, but that didn’t work. It was too late anyway. The photos and videos had already gone viral.

Cue the clean-up crew.

Drastic matters had to be taken. Bulldozers and buses were brought in. The Biden advertising agency couldn’t let Fox expose what was going on any longer. Hence, they quickly transported the Haitians out of the area to new areas that couldn’t be recorded, documented, and photographed.

Thousands of others were just set free with orders to show up in court sometime in the future (LOL).The lousy PR had to be stopped immediately, especially with a reported BLM protest that was planned to happen near the bridge.An unnamed border official commented about what was going on with the clearing out of the illegals, “They want those people out from under the bridge so they can’t be seen anymore. It’s an optics thing. They are moving them around for […]