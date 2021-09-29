I’ve been researching education in America for about two decades now. There are essentially two camps; one that only seems to care about funneling money to public schools, and the other who is dedicated to improving public schools.

I consider myself in the latter camp that includes people who not only care about adequately funding public schools, but also prioritize academic excellence. Unfortunately, too many people in the funding category will fight those of us trying to improve the product. When Common Core came out, it showed the country that many were ok with mediocrity instead of excellence. Children who attend public schools deserve the best, and we should all be working together to make sure that kids in public schools have the same opportunities as those in elite private schools.

But public schools are self-destructing, and many who claim they care most about public education, have contributed to their demise.

The shutdowns, the mask mandates, the political bias, the dumbing down, bullying, all contribute to parents removing their children from a school.

Parents are demanding more options for their children. They pay taxes to a local public school that has failed to provide their children with some basics they can get in […]