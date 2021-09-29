Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been numerous and persistent reports from athletes of influenza-like symptoms either during or soon after attending the Wuhan World Military Games, October 18-27, 2019.

Among other efforts to counter such evidence and avoid responsibility for the global pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party, through its propaganda outlet the Global Times, made the highly suspect claim on February 24, 2020, that five athletes hospitalized during the competition did not have COVID-19, but malaria. So far, China has not revealed either the names of those athletes or their nationalities.

According to the World Health Organization, there has not been a single indigenous case of malaria in China since 2017 and 95% of malaria cases in the world occur in a relatively small group of Sub-Saharan African countries.

There were no more than 280 athletes from Sub-Saharan countries attending the 2019 Wuhan World Military Games from which five cases of malaria were diagnosed, a very high percentage indeed.

Medical records for the years 2011 to 2018 published by Wuhan physicians list a total of […]