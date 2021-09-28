An Oklahoma teacher was hospitalized after catching COVID-19, despite taking three doses of the Pfizer vaccine, including the booster shot.

Ted Hartley, a math teacher from Oklahoma, was sent into hospital requiring oxygen for days earlier this month after catching COVID-19. Hartley was judged to be a high risk for infection due to his profession and the fact he is a kidney transplant recipient. “We just felt gutted that after 18 months of focusing on staying well and not catching this that he still caught it,” Regina Hartley, his wife, confirmed. “”They did a chest X-ray and saw that was in double pneumonia. They did a COVID test, and it came back positive.” Hartley received three shots of the Pfizer vaccine, including a booster shot, and yet caught COVID-19 regardless, with his wife believing that he caught it from his school. She confirmed that Hartley asked the school board, which was not identified, to require students to wear masks in his classroom, fearing his students and others were at risk. The teacher’s wife told KFOR that “unvaccinated people and those who refuse to wear masks” put people like her husband “in jeopardy,” saying that despite receiving three shots of […]