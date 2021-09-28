We’ve had a lot of frontline health workers on this show, who have told incredible stories about what they’ve seen with their own eyes in their hospitals: Doctors punishing patients for going unvaccinated. Vaxxed patients suffering mysterious and deadly medical ailments.

A lot of these stories have been similar to each other. But today, we have an account that is entirely new to us. Corrine Lund is a registered nurse. She says she’s seen things that nobody has reported on, not on this show and not anywhere else. Corrine says she has personally seen a chain of events that can lead to sedated, unvaccinated patients being given Covid vaccines without their consent.

Corrine says the “us vs them” or “vaxxed vs unvaxxed” posture isn’t limited to public discourse, but those battles are playing out among those charged with patient care.

She says most everything the so-called media is feeding to the public is just blatant lies, and she joined the show to tell us the full story.

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium User . Support our efforts to keep the truth alive.