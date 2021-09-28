On Tuesday, General Mark Milley admitted that he leaked information about President Donald Trump’s presidency in an effort to undermine the former president and make him look bad.

The leak was made to the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward for his book Peril.

Check out what Breitbart reported :

Under questioning from Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Milley confirmed he spoke to the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward for his book Peril, coauthored with Robert Costa, as well as Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker for their book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, and the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender for his book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.

Milley is a key source for the Woodward and Costa book, detailing his frustration with President Trump and his staff on the handling of the Summer 2020 riots. He also detailed his disagreement with his June 2020 walk with law enforcement officials and President Trump to St. John’s Church outside Lafayette Square after it was burned by rioters the night before.