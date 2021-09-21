The city of Portland quietly abandoned its pledge to ban goods and services from Texas in protest of the Lone Star State’s new pro-life law, which prohibits abortions once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detected, because it could be “punitive to Texans who, are in fact, the most affected.”

Despite the national attention the city’s original resolution received, the City Council walked back its proposed ban last week and instead voted to allocate $200,000 to “programs and services related to reproductive healthcare.” It is unclear which organizations will receive these funds.

“Will what we do today fundamentally change the mindset of Texas legislators? Probably not,” Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty told the Associated Press. “But what it will do is send a very strong message, to the people of Texas, that we don’t abandon them just because unfortunately they have the leadership that they have.”

Despite the original proposal’s shortcomings, Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler staunchly defended the City Council’s efforts and reiterated his opposition to the Texas law.

“I’ve heard some suggest that this [law] has no bearing on our local community. … I could not disagree more,” Wheeler said during a meeting on Wednesday. “If this Texas law, restricting the rights […]