FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proposing a $31.5 million monthly payment plan aimed at helping low-income residents that she said will be the “biggest” in the country.

In her budget speech Monday, Lightfoot said she plans to create a “first-of-its-kind pilot in Chicago of a monthly cash assistance program for hard-hit, low-income households in need of additional economic stability.”

“This cash benefit plan for our residents, if approved, will be the largest in the history of the United States,” Lightfoot said.

The plan will include $500 per month payments for 5,000 households for 12 months, according to the city’s Budget Department, and will “be focused on very low-income residents who have been economically hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

More details weren’t immediately available. The proposal will need to be approved by City Council.Former Lightfoot floor leader Ald. Gilbert Villegas, who’s considered a potential mayoral challenger in 2023, has been pushing a similar idea. He criticized the Lightfoot administration for being slow to introduce a plan.“Imitation is the […]