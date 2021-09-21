A group of Haitian migrants being transported from Del Rio to Brownsville in Texas assaulted and overtook Border Patrol agents on Monday afternoon.

According to the Del Rio & Eagle Pass News Leader , the incident occurred at around 4 pm near Kingsville, Texas, while traveling on Highway 77.

Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Border Patrol’s calls for assistance. The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office reports that some of the federal agents were injured during the incident.

“Well I believe in an attempt to abscond into the brush or leave the area these individuals were able to assault federal agents on the bus in an attempt to escape,” Sheriff Kirkpatrick said. “I think it was at that point where the driver was able to pull over, that’s when they were able to get and force the door open and abscond off the bus,” said the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were able to detain the migrants and transfer them to another bus following a chase. The incident comes as immigration agencies move to get the large number of Haitian migrants located in a camp under the International Bridge in Del Rio back to their countries of origin or other processing facilities. […]