A nurse cares for a COVID-19 patient inside the ICU (intensive care unit) at Adventist Health in Sonora, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2021. (Nic Coury / AFP via Getty Images) A recent study showed that the COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in the United States might be highly exaggerated—almost half of the hospitalized patients only show “mild” symptoms, which means they might be admitted to the hospital due to reasons not related to COVID-19.

The study ( pdf ) was conducted by Harvard Medical School, Tufts Medical Center, and the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, the Atlantic reported. It’s a preprint report and hasn’t undergone peer review.

“With widespread vaccination, the current definition of COVID-19 hospitalizations includes progressively more mild or incidental diagnoses, for example, cases identified prior to surgery or prior to discharge, rather than hospitalizations due to severe COVID-19,” the study reads.

The study pointed out that with routine, and often mandatory, COVID-19 screening testing of all admissions, the number of hospitalizations caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Virus may be “substantially” overestimated.

“In a pediatric population, 41 percent of reported admissions associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection were for reasons other than COVID-19, rates similar to those found when the simple definition of moderate […]