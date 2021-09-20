The failure to prove the Virus exists Jon Rappoport

Over a year ago, I proposed (insisted on) a procedure to prove SARS-COV-2 exists.

This procedure is essential—and needless to say, it hasn’t been done, and will never be done.

Why? Because the outcome could completely and utterly destroy the COVID narrative.

Here is the procedure: You line up 500 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and you take tissue samples from them.

You properly process these samples, through centrifuging, etc., in order to extract and arrive at what you believe is the virus.You put that material under an electron microscope and photograph it.You then place the 500 photos from the 500 “pandemic patients” side by side.You ask yourself three burning questions.One: In each and every photo, are there many identical viruses?Two: Are these viruses in every one of the 500 photos?Three: Is the virus one you’ve never seen before?If the answer to question one and two is yes, you appear to have found a common virus for the 500 patients. If the answer to three is yes, it’s a virus never seen before.If the answer to either question one or two is no, you’ve failed to find the common […]