General Milley promising to tip off China to any attack ordered by President Trump? Why, that’s “helpful.” Milley “didn’t do anything wrong.” In fact, “we owe him a debt of thanks!”

The only “problem?” That Constitution thingy!

On today’s Morning Joe , everyone from Joe Scarborough to Jonathan Lemire to David Ignatius did his bit to downplay the seriousness of Milley’s dereliction of duty. Outrageously, Morning Joe once again suppressed any mention of Milley’s key offense: his promise to China to give advance notice of an attack. Joe Scarborough dishonestly described Milley as merely having “talk[ed] to his counterparts.”

And Scarborough teed up Washington Post columnist and Morning Joe regular David Ignatius to discuss his column in which he suggested that focusing on Milley is “missing the bigger point.” Right! Let’s ignore the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff going behind the back of the President of the United States and promising to warn our biggest adversary of a coming attack. Instead, let’s focus on what’s really important: Orange Man Bad!

But at the end, Ignatius had to acknowledge the small matter of the Constitution, calling it a ” problem .” ” The problem is , and I think every single […]