Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday the city of Tucson’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate violates state law. The Attorney General’s Office is giving the city 30 days to amend or rescind the ordinance before losing millions in state funding.

According to the AGO’s news release, the policy violates Senate Bill 1487 and Gov. Doug Ducey’s Aug. 17 executive order, which enforced state law against city and county governments requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in response to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.

“We encourage all Arizonans to get the vaccine – it’s safe, effective and free,” Brnovich said in a news release about the order. “But getting it is a personal choice, and we will not allow discrimination based on vaccination status.”

On Aug. 13, the Tucson City Council voted to require that city workers show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 24. Employees who did not make the deadline are faced with a five-day suspension without pay.

“Tucson’s vaccine mandate is illegal, and the city could be held liable for attempting to force employees to take it against their beliefs,” Brnovich said in the news release. “COVID-19 vaccinations should be a choice, not a government mandate.”

If […]