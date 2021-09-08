Dr. Oz appears with host Harris Faulkner at Fox News Channel studios in New York City on March 9, 2020. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images) A newly released Rasmussen Reports poll finds that viewers of conservative cable news channels better understand the risk of death from COVID-19 than those who watch liberal channels such as CNN and MSNBC.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s website states there is a 1.6 percent mortality rate for those diagnosed with the virus in the United States.

Rasmussen determined that 30 percent of American adults overall correctly estimated the death rate as being less than 2 percent, while 20 percent believed it to be between 2 and 5 percent.

Seventeen percent thought the rate ranged between 5 and 10 percent, and 19 percent believed it to be greater than 10 percent.

Those who reported watching conservative outlets tended to more accurately state the death rate.

“More viewers of Newsmax (40%) and Fox News (34%) correctly estimated the COVID-19 mortality rate than viewers of CNN (22%) or MSNBC (24%),” according to Rasmussen.However, 21 percent of One America News (OAN) viewers estimated the coronavirus mortality rate correctly.Meanwhile, 38 percent of those who do not watch cable news responded with […]