Steven Crowder returned on Tuesday and articulated the difference between a good military withdrawal and a bad one.
In this clip, Crowder compared the deal former President Donald Trump struck with the Taliban for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan with Joe Biden’s tragic withdrawal that left thousands of Americans and allies trapped in a country that is now under Taliban control.
Crowder played a video montage of Biden refusing to take responsibility for the tragic withdrawal he executed in August. “I have never heard a president accept less responsibility, besides Barack Obama,” Crowder noted, adding that Biden’s narrative did not hold water. “There are plenty of Donald Trump policies that Biden immediately undid with a flick of his pen. He didn’t with Afghanistan …You [Biden] have to accept some responsibility,” Crowder said.
