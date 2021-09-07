AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez You can tell a lot about people by the people they surround themselves with, and California Governor Gavin Newsom seems to want to surround himself with people who want to see murderers go free, specifically those who kill police officers.
As reported by Fox News , Melina Abdullah, a professor at California State University, Los Angeles, spoke at an event on Monday encouraging voters to go out and pull the lever for Newsom. It was there that she rattled off such gems as claiming Newsom’s most threatening Republican opponent, Larry Elder, was a “Black face on White Supremacy.”
Extreme comments like that could only come from an extreme person. Looking back at Abdullah’s history reveals that “extreme” is a pretty accurate description for her as Fox News reported. As it turns out, Abdullah is very adamant that cop-killers should be released: Abdullah, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles and an “ original member ” of the national BLM leadership team, has a controversial history of defending convicted cop killers and calling for police departments to be abolished. A Fox News review of Abdullah’s social media accounts found that she wants Mutulu Shakur […]
