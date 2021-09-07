Former U.S. Army Green Beret and Central Intelligence Agency liaison officer Jerry Torres appeared on the Sara Carter Show Monday to warn that the cutting edge weapons left behind and Biden’s failed evacuation has emboldened America’s enemies.

First, Torres noted that the botched withdrawal not only affected hundreds of thousands in Afghanistan, but he also warned it is a direct national security concern for the United States.

Torres deployed to Afghanistan as an International Narcotics and Law Enforcement officer months after the U.S. first entered Afghanistan. He has contacts there in the country that he’s afraid are still stranded there. “There are American citizens or SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) holders that are way out in the areas that nobody’s really concentrating on, and they can’t get into Kabul,” Torres said. Specifically, he hasn’t heard from five linguists he worked with since the evacuations began and ended. Last he heard they were far from Kabul.

Not only does Torres worry about the people left behind, but also the military weaponry. “Here’s the thing about that equipment, you know, the equipment are going to Chinese,” Torres told Carter. “The equipment is one thing, but the code behind it, the computer programming code behind that […]