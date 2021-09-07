In the 2020 Election, We the People relied upon our U.S. Constitution to be self-enforcing. Today, in the Great Scamdemic, we are prone to that same error of judgment. That was never the expectation of Madison, Hamilton, and Jay, as they warned us in The Federalist Papers. They fully fathomed corrupt human nature and anticipated that nothing on parchment would endure beyond the point where our government officials upheld and honored their sworn oath.

Our Constitution is designed to restrain government from over-reach and abuse, not to limit the free exercise of We the People’s God-given rights. The Framers even emphasized that point by including the Ninth and Tenth Amendments in the Bill of Rights. But, flesh-and-blood mortals of sinful, fallen human nature are the sole conduit to the preservation of our liberties. At the federal level, neither the Executive, Legislative, nor Judicial Branch has lived up to its indispensable role in applying the U.S. Constitution.

This is exactly what Benjamin Franklin meant when he said that we had been given “A Republic, if [we] can keep it” and the reason for John Adams’ warning that, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate […]