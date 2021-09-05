President Joe Biden’s mental state is such that he carries a cheat sheet to match names with faces.

A copy of the tightly scripted president’s sheet was cited by the New York Post in its coverage of Biden’s trip to Louisiana on Friday.

Biden toured parts of the state that had been damaged by Hurricane Ida earlier in the week. As he walked to Marine One, a cheat sheet of names and photos was visible in his pants pocket. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng were visible on the sheet the Post saw. Biden uses cheat sheet with officials’ names and pics as he visits Louisiana to tour Hurricane Ida damage https://t.co/cZSOHRYBSJ via @newscomauHQ — robynne morton (@mortonrobynne1) September 4, 2021 The Post reported that what appeared to be a script also was in Biden’s pocket.

“Can Joe Biden do anything without a cheat sheet? He couldn’t give a speech on Afghanistan after 5 p.m.,” Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe told the network.

“It’s abundantly clear he’s not operating on full cylinders. He should be in retirement, not leading a country. It’s time we start talking about it more. Everyone sees it.”

Former White House press […]