Brazilian health authorities and Federal police have stormed the site of a soccer match between Brazil and Argentina, halting the action mid-match so that four Argentinian players could be seized and deported for allegedly refusing to follow Brazil’s COVID-19 protocols. The action has been heavily criticized as being suspiciously timed, as the health authorities had three previous days to deport the players but chose to wait until the game was mid-match.

Video footage captured the Brazilian authorities storming the field and trying to grab Giovanni Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez, creating a shoving match on the field. The Brazilian players appeared to be confused about what was going on, going up to the officials and interrogating them. NOW – Brazilian health authorities have stormed onto the pitch and stopped the Brazil vs. Argentina match to detain the 4 Argentinian players over #COVID19 rules. pic.twitter.com/PzOsUgYNpM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 5, 2021 Surreal: Brazil v Argentina stopped inside 7 mins by Brazilian Federal Police walking on field to detain 4 Argentinian Premier League players who failed to disclose they are based in Britain, breaking COVID protocols upon entering Brazil. Chaos ensued pic.twitter.com/ANG5L61SaK — roger bennett (@rogbennett) September […]