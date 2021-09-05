Fuquan Johnson / YouTube Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others were recently found dead of a suspected overdose on cocaine laced with fentanyl. A fourth individual — comedian and model Kate Quigley, who is reportedly the ex-girlfriend of Hootie & the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker — has been hospitalized.

Police were summoned to a house in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, shortly after midnight on Friday, where the found four people who appeared to be dead, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Johnson and two others were pronounced dead at the scene, while Quigley was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The four individuals reportedly ingested fentanyl-laced cocaine. Autopsies will be performed for Johnson, 42, and the other victims — which are currently with the L.A. Coroner’s Office. The identities of the two others who were found dead remain unclear.

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ that the LAPD’s homicide unit was notified about this case, although it remains to be determined whether they will be getting directly involved.

The LAPD is investigating, and it remains unclear who supplied with cocaine. Fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine — has reportedly been […]