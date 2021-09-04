California Asm. Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin). CREDIT: ElectKevinKiley.com As reported exclusively at RedState Thursday evening , a Trafalgar Group poll for the California recall election released September 1 omitted one of the leading GOP candidates from the list of possible replacement candidates, contained the name of a candidate who’d dropped out 10 days earlier and endorsed another candidate, and only contained the name of one Democrat candidate versus five Republican candidates.

We also reported that a whistleblower had contacted RedState stating that one candidate, Kevin Kiley, was intentionally left off of the list of potential replacement candidates for the survey, that many who answered “someone else” on question 2 (who should replace Gavin Newsom) spontaneously mentioned Kiley, and that The Trafalgar Group stated that the poll they released was a duplicate of one they’d done for a private client – while declining to name the private client.

Friday afternoon The Trafalgar Group posted an apology to Kevin Kiley on Twitter, saying that it was a mistake to not include him in the poll, that their polls “in the coming weeks” would include Kiley, and that they would “correct things and uphold the standard you all deserve and expect.”

That was the right thing […]