VANCOUVER, WA – A Washington high school has disallowed a student to attend school so far this year due to mask mandates, from which the student has a valid exemption.

Melanie Gabriel is a 13-year-old freshman at Skyview High School in Vancouver. School for them started on August 31 and, like most other schools in the state, they required students to mask up for attendance.

That is, of course, unless they have a medical exemption for said masks, like Melanie did.

Melanie and her mother, Megan, established a 504 accommodation plan (a code from the Americans with Disabilities Act) to ensure Melanie’s exemption was obtained legally and correctly. The ADA website reads: “Section 504 states that ‘no qualified individual with a disability in the United States shall be excluded from, denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under’ any program or activity that either receives Federal financial assistance or is conducted by any Executive agency…” The section defines “executive agency” to include public schools.

When Melanie attempted to go to her class on the first day of school, she was ordered to put her mask on. Melanie explained her exemption, and the school responded poorly by continuing to demand she wear […]