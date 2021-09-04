VANCOUVER, WA – A Washington high school has disallowed a student to attend school so far this year due to mask mandates, from which the student has a valid exemption.
Melanie Gabriel is a 13-year-old freshman at Skyview High School in Vancouver. School for them started on August 31 and, like most other schools in the state, they required students to mask up for attendance.
That is, of course, unless they have a medical exemption for said masks, like Melanie did.
Melanie and her mother, Megan, established a 504 accommodation plan (a code from the Americans with Disabilities Act) to ensure Melanie’s exemption was obtained legally and correctly. The ADA website reads: “Section 504 states that ‘no qualified individual with a disability in the United States shall be excluded from, denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under’ any program or activity that either receives Federal financial assistance or is conducted by any Executive agency…” The section defines “executive agency” to include public schools.
When Melanie attempted to go to her class on the first day of school, she was ordered to put her mask on. Melanie explained her exemption, and the school responded poorly by continuing to demand she wear […]
Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post