Larry Elder said Friday that if he is elected California governor in the state recall of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, he will replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) with a Republican.

Elder told the “Mark Levin Show” that George Soros, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are getting involved in the California recall election because they’re concerned about the balance of power in the Senate.

“All of these people are scared to death about one big thing,” Elder said. “They couldn’t care less about Gavin Newsom. They care about the 50-50 split in the Senate in Washington, D.C. And God forbid Gov. Elder should replace Dianne Feinstein – that nobody’s seen in weeks – and I’m told that she’s in worse mental condition than Joe Biden.

“They’re afraid I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly would do, and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.”

The 88-year-old senator from California told CNN that regardless of the recall election’s outcome, she will not step down from her seat and plans to serve out the rest of her term, which ends in 2025.

A California Democratic source said that others in the party are concerned, and […]