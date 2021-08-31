Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden was not always in favor of leaving Afghanistan, as his administration did on Monday. With Americans left behind, the Biden administration declared the 20-year war over. While serving as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, then-Senator Biden promised to not “walk away” from Afghanistan.
“The truth is, we cannot and certainly will not walk away from 7 million displaced, desperate Afghanis surviving on little more than grass and locusts,” Biden said in 2001. “If we leave Afghanistan in chaos it will be another time bomb waiting to explode.” “We cannot and certainly will not walk away from 7 million displaced desperate Afghanis surviving on little more than grass and locusts…Reluctant to use word nation building…but if we leave Afghanistan in chaos it will be another time bomb waiting to explode”
Biden 10/22/2001 pic.twitter.com/MBmrb1hQfp — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 31, 2021 In addition to the Taliban being left in charge, Biden’s administration admitted that Americans were left behind in Afghanistan in order to meet the arbitrary withdrawal deadline that the president declined to extend. Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby admits Biden abandoned “hundreds” of Americans in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/a6ixfxv4xC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, […]
