Fallout for President Joe Biden following the death of 13 U.S. military personnel Thursday amid a chaotic, disorganized, and ultimately disastrous pullout from Afghanistan continued Sunday as grieving Gold Star families met with him at Dover Air Force Base.

After meeting with the families and as he was leaving the base, Mark Schmitz, the father of 20-year-old Jared Schmitz, one of the 11 Marines killed in the suicide bombing near a checkpoint leading onto the international airport at Kabul, told the Washington Post that as families were getting on a bus to leave a distraught woman yelled in Biden’s direction, “I hope you burn in hell! That was my brother!”

As for Schmitz, he was also critical of his meeting with Biden, who appeared to try to make it more about him than the grieving families.

“When he just kept talking about his son so much it was just — my interest was lost in that. I was more focused on my own son than what happened with him and his son. I’m not trying to insult the president, but it just didn’t seem that appropriate to spend that much time on his […]