House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday blocked the names of the 13 US service members killed in the Kabul blast from being read after a moment of silence on the House floor.
“How badly do Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats want to cover up this Afghanistan debacle? They just blocked Members of Congress from reading the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan last week.” Congressman Gimenez said on Tuesday. “Don’t you think our military deserves better?” he added. How badly do Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats want to cover up this Afghanistan debacle? They just blocked Members of Congress from reading the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan last week. Don’t you think our military deserves better? — Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) August 31, 2021 TRENDING: Biden Calls His Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan that Resulted in 13 Dead US Service Members and Stranded Americans an “Extraordinary Success” (VIDEO)
Rep. Brian Mast told the Floridian Press Pelosi refused to recognize the fallen Marines. Rep. Brian Mast (R), a wounded combat veteran from Afghanistan, tells The Floridian that during a Republican-only “moment of silence,” Speaker Pelosi refused to […]
