New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to ignore the science in his latest effort to convince as many New Yorkers as possible to get vaccinated.
While the “Key to NYC” program always only required at least one shot to gain access to indoor dining and entertainment facilities, de Blasio encouraged immediate access to these venues after just one dose.
“Let’s say someone goes to a restaurant and they didn’t know about the rule,” de Blasio said during his daily press briefing. “They really want to go to the restaurant and they’re ready to get vaccinated.
“You really want to go to that restaurant, you really want to go to that concert, or wherever it may be,” he continued, “you can literally go to that vaccination site, get your first shot, get your card, come back, go to that restaurant, go to that movie theater, go to that concert.”
Except that’s not how the vaccines work—any of them. Full protection is only offered to inoculated individuals two weeks after taking both the Pfizer and Moderna shots, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Dr. Anthony […]
