By Jenny Goldsberry

A California Advanced Placement (AP) government teacher, speaking on his agenda in the classroom was caught on tape by Project Veritas Tuesday. The teacher, Gabriel Gipe, teaches at Inderkum High School and admits “I’m probably as far left as you can go.”

In the video, Gipe says he has an ANTIFA flag on his classroom wall. “A student complained about that,” Gipe said. “He said it made him feel uncomfortable. Well, this [ANTIFA flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [flag] is antithetical to.”

Instead of making his students comfortable, he claims he’s trying to radicalize them. “I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” Gipe said.

Yet, according to this teacher, his GenZ students are already on track in their radicalization. “There’s a reason why these kids are becoming further left,” Gipe said. Meanwhile, this teacher is reportedly not alone. He claims other teachers are similarly radicalizing kids. “There are three other teachers in my department that I did my credential program with — and they’re rad,” Gipe said. “They’re great people. They’re definitely […]