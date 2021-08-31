President Joe Biden has always thought he was the smartest man in the room, even when it’s clear that he’s not.

Take his response to the Afghanistan crisis, for example. Not only did he delay addressing the nation about the Taliban takeover and subsequent American evacuation problems in Kabul, but he has also refused to take responsibility for the lack of planning associated with the botched withdrawal, and offered flippant looks at his watch and anecdotes about his own son’s death to cancer as a response to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the Kabul explosion last week.

Any speech that he gives is plagued with nonsensical verbiage, uncomfortable pauses, and weird comments about how he is or isn’t allowed to answer questions from specific people about specific topics.

But Biden’s deluded sense of self-expertise has been fed by corporate media and “foreign policy officials” who defended Biden as a foreign policy expert on the campaign trail and well into his administration.

“Why Joe Biden’s foreign policy experience is both a weakness and a strength in 2020,” Vox wrote in 2019.

Biden even wrote a column in early 2020 titled “Why America Must Lead Again: Rescuing U.S. Foreign Policy After […]