How bad is the situation in Afghanistan? It’s so bad that former members of the Obama administration are coming out of the woodwork to slam Biden.

Remember, not only are these people Democrats, many of them worked directly with Biden at the Obama White House. The fact that they are speaking out in this way should be setting off alarm bells in the Biden administration.

Jeh Johnson, Obama’s former homeland security secretary is one of them.

From The Hill: Jeh Johnson: Situation at Kabul airport ‘going to get a lot worse before it gets better’ Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Monday said he believes the situation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is “going to get a lot worse before it gets better” as U.S. citizens and Afghan allies scramble to evacuate Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s takeover. Johnson, who also spent time as general counsel at the Pentagon, said the scene at the Kabul airport will likely worsen as American citizens, special immigrant visa applicants and individuals who qualify for refugee status continue to […]