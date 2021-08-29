In this installment of their weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative discuss examples of the decline in mental acuity with President Joe Biden.

#6: Every speech he has given in the past 18 months?

Parker: I recently wrote an article that noted many of Biden’s political gaffes are as much a part of his cognitive decline as they are his warped worldview. He is mentally lacking, but the same could be said of his Democrat brethren. They all have a cerebral disease. TDS is often said to have melted peoples’ brains, and it’s true.

Still, that doesn’t take away from Joe Biden’s immense cognitive, cerebral malfunctions. It pains me to even offer up these videos, but sometimes primary sources simply do a better job than recaps. I wouldn’t recommend watching longer than a few minutes, lest you adopt some of his speaking patterns. You will get dumber if you watch too long.

Video 1: A compilation of Candidate Biden’s stuttering and faltering

Video 2: Joe Biden searches for words for 41 looooong seconds .Video 3: In the words of Townhall.com, Biden suffered his “ worst senior moment ” when trying to discuss […]