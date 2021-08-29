ER Editor: Dr. Robert Young ‘s recent paper, showing detailed analysis of both the blood and the vaccines, is very technical but well worth the effort. In sum, graphene oxide has been found in all four vaccines . In addition, Trypanosoma cruzi Parasites have been found in the Pfizer vaccine, which are composed of carbon, oxygen chromium, sulphur, aluminum, chloride and nitrogen. The nanoparticulate components of all vaccines make for very interesting and disturbing reading, as do those components that create magnetic effects in the body. A question we are left with is, what is the additional effect on all this if we add environmental radiation into the mix ? After all, graphene oxide is an extremely conductive substance, very responsive to electromagnetic radiation. Young’s work also includes analysis of the blood of the vaccinated.

We highly recommend downloading Dr. Young’s full analysis . Taken together, the ‘vaccine’ components, which include reduced graphene oxide among many others, and which may be influenced by radiation sources external to us, create a toxic chemical and radiative soup inside our bodies.

The ‘vaccines’ are certainly ‘ NOT vaccines but nanotechnological drugs working as a genetic therapy.’

The work of Dr. Young so […]