On March 11th, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. In the United States, our ability to combat SARS-CoV-2 virus was greatly accelerated by Operation Warp Speed . The incredible speed with which vaccines got to the public is a testament to human innovation, demonstrating what the biotech industry can achieve when regulatory reins are loosened.

Data from an ongoing SARS-CoV-2, nationwide antibody study by Cure-Hub LLC shows high neutralizing antibody levels after vaccination, especially after the second mRNA dose. Two doses of either of the mRNA vaccines appears to push antibody levels even higher than natural infection.

Despite strong antibody production after vaccination, reports of breakthrough infections are still occurring . Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, particularly the Delta variant , sometimes allow the virus to escape vaccine immunity. Delta is also more transmissible than previous variants, as evident in its rapid overtaking of other variants in all sequenced SARS-CoV-2 samples .

Fortunately, vaccines appear to reduce disease severity when breakthrough infections do occur ( 1 , 2 , 3 ).

While the focus has been on vaccination, there are many people who recovered from the virus. The CDC estimates 101 million symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 767,00 deaths have […]