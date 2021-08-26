AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s latest presser on Afghanistan was what we have come to expect. After days of news stories and questions from the press about the number of Americans left in Afghanistan, Blinken ponied up some numbers. Unfortunately, they don’t add up.

According to Blinken, more than 82,300 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August, 4,500 of them Americans. When Blinken discussed the number of Americans who remain, he qualified it by describing them as those “who want to leave the country.” This phrase matches the “not stranded” narrative pushed by White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier this week.

The number who remain, according to Blinken, is significantly lower than previous estimates. He said that as many as 6,000 Americans were in Afghanistan at the beginning of the operation on August 14. If you subtract the 4,500 already evacuated, that leaves only 1,500 remaining. But on August 17, The Washington Post reported that between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans remain inside the country.

The administration’s numbers are not adding up. NBC reported on August 17 that more than 4,300 American citizens and their families had been evacuated. If that’s true, only 200 of Blinken’s 4,500 […]