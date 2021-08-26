On Tuesday night, Arizona’s Scottsdale Unified School District held a school board meeting where parents expressed their concerns about unlawful mask mandates in public schools.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Jann-Michael Greenburg brought up an incident where “neo nazi propaganda” was found, after commenting on the recent protests and the need to stay physically safe. He used this as an excuse to hold a meeting in a limited format with the speakers waiting outside.

“I do want to comment just more generally on this point,” he said after bringing up the protests and “the desire for a larger attendance”, then he went on to accuse these parents of hate crimes.

Unfortunately for one of our campuses, thankfully before students came but unfortunately, as our staff arrived to the school they found a number of packets, envelopes on the campus. When they inspected the packets and envelopes those envelopes contained neo-Nazi propaganda. A 1993 neo-Nazi comic book written by William Luther Pierce the Third, the same author of The Turner Diaries, which was used by Timothy McVeigh to […]