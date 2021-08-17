It is now amply demonstrated that Technocrat tools of total surveillance can be used for unspeakable evil. Afghans who were lured into surveillance systems by U.S. forces are now running for their lives as Taliban soldiers go house-to-house searching for people to kill. ⁃ Technocracy News & Trends Editor Patrick Wood

Thousands of Afghans struggling to ensure the physical safety of their families after the Taliban took control of the country have an additional worry: that biometric databases and their own digital history can be used to track and target them.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of “chilling” curbs on human rights and violations against women and girls, and Amnesty International on Monday said thousands of Afghans – including academics, journalists and activists – were “at serious risk of Taliban reprisals”.

After years of a push to digitise databases in the country, and introduce digital identity cards and biometrics for voting, activists warn these technologies can be used to target and attack vulnerable groups .

“We understand that the Taliban is now likely to have access to various biometric databases and equipment in Afghanistan,” the Human Rights First group wrote on Twitter on Monday. “This technology is likely to include […]