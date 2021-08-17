Stephen Colbert implied to his viewers Monday night that the U.S. would be better off to focus its efforts on fighting the Americans associated with the January 6 Capitol riot than murderous, women-hating terrorists in the Middle East.

“We’ve had troops there for 20 years. They fought, they sacrificed, their family sacrificed so that we wouldn’t have a terrorist attack in America planned in a foreign country. Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill,” Colbert said, which was met with laughter and applause from the audience. While Colbert’s commentary, as usual, is just warmed-over Pelosi-speak with an invisible veneer of “comedy,” it’s also revealing about liberalism: They do believe the War on Terror should not end but be transferred to domestic politics, with Trump voters treated like Al Qaeda. https://t.co/jJ9O3j1XJ5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 17, 2021 Filmmaker Michael Moore, who openly celebrated the decline of white people following the release of census data, also made the faux comparison on Twitter Monday night.

“Their Taliban, our Taliban, everybody’s got a Taliban,” he wrote above the picture depicting Capitol rioters and Middle East terrorists. “They’re at their best when […]