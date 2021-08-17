Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced this week she will work to primary Republican House members who vote for either of the massive spending bills spearheaded by Democratic lawmakers.

“I’ve already told almost every single Republican in the GOP conference in the House that I will primary them and personally spend money against them in their primaries if they vote for the infrastructure bill or the $3.5 trillion budget,” she told Steve Bannon in an appearance on “War Room Pandemic” Tuesday morning.

Greene called the $1.2 trillion “Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal,” passed with the help of nineteen Senate Republicans, a “launching pad for the Green New Deal.” She added that progressives have pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to tie the infrastructure bill together with the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which would fund universal pre-K, free community college for two years, clean energy mandates, and illegal alien amnesty.

“We have, unfortunately, weak Republicans in the House that see this infrastructure bill—it’s a big temptation for them—because they think they can go home and tell the people in their moderate districts that they ‘worked across the aisle with bipartisanship and passed infrastructure,’” Greene said. “But that is not what this is. There is no excuse […]