Getty Images My new hero politician (in an admittedly not very crowded field) is Gideon van Meijeren. He might be your hero politician too once you’ve watched this brief exchange in which he skewers mercilessly the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the subject of Klaus ‘Anal’ Schwab’s The Great Reset.

The Great Reset, as every half-way informed person now knows, is part of the sinister plan by the World Economic Forum (and others) to turn the world into a gigantic slave state in we are the vassals (‘ You will own nothing and be happy ‘) and the Davos elite rule over us like Pharaohs or Babylonian kings.

But for some weird reason the puppet governments only obeying the orders of this elite just don’t want to admit this in public.

That’s what is so unusual about this intervention by van Meijeren, a lawyer by training, making his debut in the Dutch parliament. Van Meijeren dares to ask the kind of questions almost no one is asking. And when Mark Rutte tries to wriggle out of it and imply that van Meijeren is just a conspiracy theorist Rutte ends up skewered like a maggot on a pin. KIJKEN! Gideon van Meijeren […]