AP Photo/Evan Vucci In George Orwell’s 1984, the government gaslighted the entire public. They constantly repeated falsehoods as if they were fact, all but daring anyone to contradict them. “Oceana has always been at war with Eurasia.” Well, that’s now happening with the “defund the police” movement, it seems.

As we all clearly remember, talk of defunding the police began last year immediately following the death of George Floyd. Democrats throughout the nation started talking about defunding law enforcement and using that money for things like hiring social workers and so on.

Yet recently, a lot of Democrats haven’t just moved away from that. A year or more of increased violent crime will do that for ya.

However, Biden can’t seem to admit that Democrats wanted to defund the police . He went on to say that he and other Democrats had never called for defunding the police while asserting that Republicans who point out the left’s support for the movement are liars. Biden went as far as to ask, “are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of people?” After returning to the White House from Ohio Wednesday, reporters on the South Lawn followed up […]