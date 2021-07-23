One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, both as book (1962) and movie (1975), was a huge commercial and cultural success. The central dramatic conflict pitted Randall McMurphy, heroic rebel played in the movie by Jack Nicholson, against his nemesis, the cold-hearted bureaucrat Nurse Ratched, played by Louise Fletcher.

Not even the most marijuana-marinated hippie could miss the simple-minded duality presented in Ken Kesey’s work. Randall McMurphy is a charming, near-perfect free spirit who deserves our love and support. On the other hand, Nurse Ratched is a mean, vicious, horrible person who should be hated by the entire human race.

Clearly, Nurse Ratched was intended to be the ultimate bad guy. Sparknotes concluded , “If McMurphy serves as a Christ figure, Nurse Ratched is the Antichrist. She represents authority, conformity, bureaucracy, repression, evil, and death. … Hoping to turn the men against McMurphy, she blames him for taking away the patients’ privileges and cigarettes.” What a witch!

This kind of certainty does not permit subtleties. Netflix in 1975 wants to know: “Is Nurse Ratched a sociopath? The Netflix show perpetuates the original assumptions as it brings back one of cinema’s most hated villains to our screens.”

Nurse Ratched is a psychopath because she allows […]