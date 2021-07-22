Fox News host Tucker Carlson said during his opening monologue Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “knows why” the U.S. Capitol Building was breached on Jan. 6 but she isn’t saying.

After recounting that the House sergeant-at-arms’ rejected repeated requests from the head of the Capitol Police for National Guard troops in the days before the incident because everyone concerned knew a big crowd was coming to hear then-President Donald Trump speak, Carlson noted that the concerns were borne out with the breach of the Capitol Building.

“January 6 is one of the most discussed events in modern American history, and yet more than six months later, we still don’t know why that happened. No one has explained it,” Carlson said.

“Nancy Pelosi knows why it happened. She could tell us why it happened if she felt like it,” Carlson continued.

“The Sergeant-at-Arms reports directly to Nancy Pelosi. She is the Speaker of the House, and yet repeatedly, Pelosi has worked to stop any inquiry whatsoever into the state of security at the Capitol on January 6,” he added.

In recent weeks, Pelosi formed a committee to look into the origins of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.