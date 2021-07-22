Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blasted Democrats during a Senate floor speech on Thursday, calling it “a cynical and calculated lie” that anybody other than Democrats is seeking to defund the police.

“I rise today to discuss facts and fiction. Recently, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about a Biden administration official’s claim that Republicans have defunded the police by not voting to pass Biden’s wasteful $1.9 trillion stimulus bill,” Cruz began in his Senate remarks .

“Psaki doubled down on the idea that it is Republicans and not Democrats who want to defund the police. When a White House press secretary gives a press briefing, you expect some spin, you expect some verbal bobbing and weaving if the topic is unflattering to the administration. But when Jen Psaki tried to blame Republicans for defunding the police, it wasn’t spin. It was horse manure, it was gaslighting,” Cruz added.

Cruz proceeded to chronicle examples of Democratic efforts to defund the police , saying, “For over a year, Democrats and left-wing activists have been calling over and over and over again to defund the police, and many Democrat-led city councils and Democrat mayors have done so, […]