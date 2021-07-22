‘We have no way of monitoring whether people are buying access to the White House…’ Hunter Biden/IMAGE: CBS News via YouTube Despite the ethics concerns raised by Hunter Biden ’s new painting “career,” the son of President Joe Biden still plans to meet with prospective buyers of his works at two upcoming shows.

This despite a plan concocted by Hunter’s art dealer and the White House to allegedly cloak his potential buyers in anonymity, so as to not raise suspicions about pay-to-play politics for access to the Biden administration.

Hunter plans to attend an event in Los Angeles and a showing in New York City to present the artwork he is selling.

A spokesperson for one of the galleries confirmed to CBS News that Hunter Biden is “looking forward to it.”

“It is like someone debuting in the world,” the spokesperson added. “Of course he will be there.”

Ethics experts had already warned that Hunter’s art could become a problem since potential buyers might see their purchases as influence with the White House.“What these people are paying for is Hunter Biden’s last name,” said Walter Shaub, who led the Office of Government Ethics under former president Barack Obama.Another ethical concern is the galleries’ decision […]