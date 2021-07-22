The Legacy of the United States of America

The course of history is a rising, falling, twisting, and turning road. It is rather easy to look back and determine which roads may have been a superior route to travel. At the time, things had a rather different perspective. Man is a slothful little animal despite all propaganda to the contrary. This reality has left us with quite a few “what ifs” on the rearview radar.

In the final analysis, the Second Law of Thermodynamics boils down to this: a closed system deteriorates into nothing, while an open system does deteriorate but it becomes larger and more complex while deteriorating. The ending is equivalent, but the journey is quite a bit different. Influencing other systems and people is the only measurable effect on our lives and beliefs.

The meetings in Philadelphia among the wealthy, well-educated class of colonists was a unique situation in the course of 2,000 years. (I am leaving out Iceland.) The colonies were wealthy while London was poor, as the wealth had been spent propping up North America during the French Colonial wars. Was London justified in wanting Virginia and South Carolina and Massachusetts to send money? Of course.

Unfortunately, the […]