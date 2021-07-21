Sad day for those of us who remember when Fonzie used to be cool. Now, he and Chachi are beefing on Twitter and everything is terrible. It finally happened. Scott Baio could only be an outspoken conservative for so long before it popped off with Henry Winkler. Today was the day, and it was over Baio making a joke.

First, let’s make sure some of you youngbloods are on the same page as us oldheads. Baio and Winkler first gained fame on a show called Happy Days as “Chachi” and “The Fonz.” It was on in the ’70s and ’80s, but took place in the ’50s and ’60s. Here Fonzie is standing up for Chachi at his wedding.

Now the Twitter beef. A group of Texas Democrats ran away from home instead of doing their jobs and voting for commonsense voting integrity reform . They flew maskless on a private plane. While in Washington, D.C., they caused a superspreader event where six of them contracted COVID and also gave it to both White House and Nancy Pelosi aides. Baio shared a comical meme about the event. It’s funny because it’s the picture of the maskless runaway Democrats on the plane. Only, […]