Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, speaks at the World Economic Forum, Jan, 23, 2015. Photo: World Economic Forum / Benedikt von Loebell. After facing social media accusations of blaming the Jewish state for rising antisemitism in the United Kingdom, the head of the NGO Human Rights Watch deleted a tweet on Tuesday, while accusing his critics of “misinterpreting” its meaning.

On Sunday, HRW executive director Kenneth Roth tweeted, “Antisemitism is always wrong, and it long preceded the creation of Israel, but the surge in UK antisemitic incidents during the recent Gaza conflict gives the lie to those who pretend that the Israeli government’s conduct doesn’t affect antisemitism.” get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! He had also shared an article from Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reporting record-high levels of antisemitic incidents recorded in the UK.

That post triggered a furor of responses, with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt charging Roth of “justifying” antisemitism.

On Tuesday, Roth removed the post, writing , “I deleted an earlier tweet because people misinterpreted its wording.” He also linked to the Haaretz article […]