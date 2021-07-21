Anthony Fauci / IMAGE: Face the Nation via YouTube Coronavirus czar Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed this week that children as young as 3-years-old still need to wear masks at all times.

“Unvaccinated children of a certain age greater than two years old should be wearing masks,” Fauci told MSNBC on Tuesday when asked about the spread of the Delta variant. “No doubt about that. That’s the way to protect them from getting infected, because if they do, they can then spread the infection to someone else.” Fauci says 3-year-olds should be forced to wear masks: “No doubt about that” pic.twitter.com/rCWFCWPkjs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021 Fauci’s comments follow new guidance released by the American Academy of Pediatrics that says children over the age of two must wear masks if they are going to return to in-person learning this fall, regardless of vaccination status.

This contradicts earlier guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says vaccinated students and staff members do not need to wear masks at all.

Critics of the proposed mask mandate for children pointed out that COVID-19 poses next to no threat to young persons. According to the CDC, 0-4 year olds account for […]