There may be a different regime in Cuba now, but the murderous dictatorship of Fidel Castro is still being felt, while the people there protest for their freedom from Communism. And while it will be taken down, a quote from Castro remains at Penn State. The effort to expose and remove it was thanks to Erik Suarez, a 22-year old student there who escaped Venezuela, as Luca Miraldi with Campus Reform reported .

The quote attributed to the dictator appears in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center , which according to the school website describes itself in part as: The Paul Robeson Cultural Center provides programs and support services to encourage and cultivate the appreciation and celebration of the diverse perspectives, experiences, and cultures of many under-represented communities at Penn State.

…

We regularly host center activities, such as Fun Friday (food, music, etc.), discussion groups, game tournaments (connect four, spades, etc.), movie days, and more in the center. We also encourage students to attend our programs and events, including speakers, learning circles, book clubs, open forums, and commUNITY hours. “The equal right of all citizens to health, education, work, food, security, culture, science, and wellbeing – that is, the same rights we […]